Mercer County Schools recognized as emerging STEM district

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools has been recognized by the American Association of School Administrators as an emerging STEM district. Mercer County Schools was recognized last Friday at a conference in Leesburg, Virginia.

The new designation showcases the effort of the school system to commit to teaching students science, technology, engineering and math. The Mercer County Technical Education Center played a key part in the credentialing process thanks to their dual credit programs.

“CTE right now is the way to go. So we’re just excited that it was recognized nationally and that helped secure us in the district certification,” said Rosemary Mitchell, the Director for the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

“We have an incredible robotics program that’s a blended league for grades 3 through 8. We have a lot of schools that have some really innovative activities and days that they focus on stem only,” said Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Ernie Adkins.

Mercer County’s Superintendent, Ed Toman says Mercer County is one of two counties in the state that are emerging stem districts. The other is Doddridge.

