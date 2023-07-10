Mercer County Schools recognized as emerging STEM district

STEM banner given to Mercer County Schools for their achievement.
STEM banner given to Mercer County Schools for their achievement.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools has been recognized by the American Association of School Administrators as an emerging STEM district. Mercer County Schools was recognized last Friday at a conference in Leesburg, Virginia.

The new designation showcases the effort of the school system to commit to teaching students science, technology, engineering and math. The Mercer County Technical Education Center played a key part in the credentialing process thanks to their dual credit programs.

“CTE right now is the way to go. So we’re just excited that it was recognized nationally and that helped secure us in the district certification,” said Rosemary Mitchell, the Director for the Mercer County Technical Education Center.

“We have an incredible robotics program that’s a blended league for grades 3 through 8. We have a lot of schools that have some really innovative activities and days that they focus on stem only,” said Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Ernie Adkins.

Mercer County’s Superintendent, Ed Toman says Mercer County is one of two counties in the state that are emerging stem districts. The other is Doddridge.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

Court Generic
McDowell County man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
Wall of Honor
Former Mercer County students wanted for “Wall of Honor”
Tourists sightsee Fayetteville over July 4th holiday
Fayette County festival increases town’s visitation
Oak Hill Public Library Summer Reading Program
Oak Hill readers surpass library’s summer program goal