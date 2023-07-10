McDowell County man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Myron Dwayne Brown, 44, of Welch, plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia, on February 22, 2022, Brown sold a substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Havaco residence in McDowell County. Brown admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the Havaco residence on December 29, 2021, and February 28, 2022. Brown was aided and abetted by another individual during the December 29, 2021, transaction and the controlled substance sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to contain butonitazene, a federal Schedule I controlled substance.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on October 2, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

Wall of Honor
Former Mercer County students wanted for “Wall of Honor”
STEM banner given to Mercer County Schools for their achievement.
Mercer County Schools recognized as emerging STEM district
Tourists sightsee Fayetteville over July 4th holiday
Fayette County festival increases town’s visitation
Oak Hill Public Library Summer Reading Program
Oak Hill readers surpass library’s summer program goal