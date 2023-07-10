McDowell County man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Myron Dwayne Brown, 44, of Welch, plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia, on February 22, 2022, Brown sold a substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Havaco residence in McDowell County. Brown admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the Havaco residence on December 29, 2021, and February 28, 2022. Brown was aided and abetted by another individual during the December 29, 2021, transaction and the controlled substance sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to contain butonitazene, a federal Schedule I controlled substance.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on October 2, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.