Local universities hope to fix national nursing shortage’s impact on the area

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The U.S. is facing a nursing shortage, with many nurses leaving the profession entirely. Some in the industry blame this in part to the emergence of COVID-19 and how it affected the medical industry.

“And then we had... I think it was (24,890) nurses that left because they had to take the COVID shots...” says Jessica Sharp, Dean of Nursing at Bluefield University, “...Then we had a huge retirement rate of nurses saying that it’s too dangerous to be out here with all of this. So, we were down 100,000 nurses at one time... for the U.S. So that’s a lot of nurses.”

The West Virginia Center for Nursing says it is one of the states that was deeply affected by the shortage.

“We know from the National Bureau of Labor Statistics; they estimate that we can see an increase of 11.9% in the number of nurses needed from 2020 to 2030...” says Jordyn Reed, Administrator of West Virginia Center for Nursing, “...It does vary by state on where those needs are and where those shortages are. In some states, it’s simply a maldistribution, in others it’s a widespread shortage. I’d say West Virginia is more in the category of a shortage than it is in a maldistribution.”

Reed says, while COVID-19 played a big part, the West Virginia Center for Nursing first noticed the shortage in West Virginia back in 2005, with the aging populations of both patients and nurses being some of the biggest culprits.

Two local universities are attempting to combat this shortage. At Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, they are using advanced technology to train nurses and are beginning an initiative to start educating future nurses in high school.

“We have a cutting-edge technology here from our virtual reality immersion lab to our simulation lab to our skills lab, everything is high-tech,” says Michele Holt, Director of Nursing at Concord University.

Bluefield University has started a new four-year nursing program that begins training nurses from their first day in the program. They hope it will encourage nurses to stay in the area after they graduate, helping to improve the health of their community.

“Growing nurses from our community is essential because they are committed to being in their community and providing care and therefore having here that they can still potentially live at home while becoming a nurse, I think is a great asset to them,” says Yosely Cruz-Fernandez, Assistant Dean and Program Director of the Nursing Undergraduate Program at Bluefield University.

Those we spoke to say they encourage nursing as a profession, saying, in addition to providing an almost guaranteed job, it teaches students how to help others and make a difference in the world around them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.