John Henry Days returns to Summers County for 26th year

TALCOTT, W. Va. (WVVA) -From King Arthur to Robin Hood, facts and fantasy can often be blended resulting in heroes of folklore. One such folk hero may have roots in the hills of West Viginia: John Henry.

In Talcott, West Virginia, a folklore-focused festival, John Henry Days, celebrates this man and his legendary fight between man and machine. The festival got its start in 1996, when a stamp featuring the hammer-holding hero held its debut in the Summers County community.

“It came about from... the Postal Service... which the stamp’s on the wall back there...” says Michael Cales, Parks Director and local historian in Talcott, as he motions to the wall of the welcome center behind him, “...So, one of our local men, Bill Dillion, and one of our local women, Louise Taylor, they got together and said, ‘hey, let’s have a festival.’ So, they had a festival from ‘96 until now. This is the 26th year of it happening. So that is the origin of the John Henry Days Festival.”

While there is some debate among historians as to the exact location of John Henry’s famous race, Cales believes the Great Bend Tunnel to be the one John Henry helped carve from stone.

For those enjoying John Henry Days in modern times, the festival goes beyond a celebration of the folk hero, becoming a celebration of the people who call Talcott home.

“I mean it’s like a family reunion... or a homecoming. There’s all kinds of people that... come back. They get to see, you know, the people that they knew that still live here...” says Pam Lewis, president of the John Henry Days Committee.

This year’s festival featured craft and food vendors, a parade, bounce houses, and more. Its final day began with church service before moving onto a car show later in the day.

“We’re having a great time out here. Lot of great cars, lot of great people out here today,” says first-time visitor John Bush, vice president of Kars Unlimited out of Covington, Virginia.

The final event was a “rubber duck pluck” that awards prizes to those who chose lucky duckies. Lewis says this event was a success, with this year being one of their best attended. Those we talked to say they plan to return when John Henry Day returns July 12th, 2024. If you would like more information about John Henry’s ties to Talcott, you can stop by the historic welcome center near the Great Bend Tunnel which had its grand opening during this year’s John Henry Days.

