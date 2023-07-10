ERVFD responds to structure fire

Short Street fire
Short Street fire(East River Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The East River Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Short Street at around 4:20 a.m.

Chief 50 confirmed shorty after the dispatch call that it was working the fire as it was visible from quite a distance.

ERVFD was assisted by Princeton City Fire and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. The Princeton Rescue Squad was also on scene to ensure personnel safety.

ERVDF said that it took a while for the fire to become controlled because the roof was falling and the floor was unstable.

