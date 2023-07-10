Bob Huggins releases statement, says WVU lied about his resignation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has released a statement after attorneys representing him sent a letter to West Virginia University on July 7 saying WVU lied about his resignation

Attorneys representing Huggins say Huggins never signed a formal resignation. In part, the letter to WVU reads as follows:

Coach Huggins has never communicated his resignation to [West Virginia University], the Athletic Director, or anyone at WVU. To the contrary, we understand that the purported “resignation” is incredibly based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife.

The letter goes on to say that since Huggins’ Employment Agreement specifies a resignation must be signed, and no copy of a signed resignation exists, Huggins is still legally the head coach and should be able to resume active coaching duties.

WVU disputes this, with their general legal council saying they are “confused by the allegations” in the original letter.

On Monday, Bob Huggins released a statement saying he never resigned from his employment as Head Basketball Coach for WVU, and that WVU has falsely created his resignation letter to Mountaineer Nation (published June 17) under his name.

Huggins goes on to say that his delay in responding to WVU’s claims comes due to his time in a rehabilitation facility, where he currently resides until a doctor clears him to exit the facility and resume coaching duties.

He says that the notice of resignation sent to WVU (sent on June 17 to WVU Athletics from Huggins’ wife’s email account) is not acceptable under his contract of employment with the university, and that he never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.

In it, Huggins says he hopes to meet with WVU in the near future to resolve the situation.

Following Huggins’ letter, WVU released a statement Monday evening in response to Huggins saying WVU lied about his resignation.

The university responded directly to each claim made by Huggins and his attorney, David A. Campbell. They emphasize that Huggins has no legal right to return as head coach, that he did resign from the head coach position, and that they attempted to help him with his resignation via using his wife’s email (because Huggins does not use email) and via his lawyer, James Gianola.

WVU questions the entirety of Huggins and Campbell’s claims - and states that they received notice of resignation as required by law, and that Huggins’ attempts to resign were never refuted by him, even though he had multiple opportunities to do so while cleaning out his office and speaking to the Athletic Department.

Below is the letter that David A. Cambell, Huggins’ attorney, wrote to WVU on July 9th, responding to their initial email denying Huggins’ right to return.

In it, Campbell expresses that WVU’s letter was clearly written to reach the media, rather than addressing Huggins’ grievance and right to return.

Campbell details how he believes WVU has broken Huggins’ Employment Agreement, saying that the message received from his wife’s email account is not an acceptable method of resignation.

