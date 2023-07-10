Another round of sunny skies tomorrow.

We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Minimal cloud cover will allow a lot of heat to escape, which will bring us temps in the 50s. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday as high pressure takes control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine will stick around for our Wednesday before unsettled weather returns late week. High temperatures look to stay in the 80s mid-late week.

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but as of now, it looks far from a washout. Temperatures will be back in the 80s through the end of the week as well, so we’ll stay feeling summer like.

