Another round of sunny skies tomorrow.

Cool and dry tonight
Temperatures will be a lot warmer tomorrow.
Temperatures will be a lot warmer tomorrow.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies tonight. Minimal cloud cover will allow a lot of heat to escape, which will bring us temps in the 50s. Some patchy fog may develop late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as low temperatures drop into the 50s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as low temperatures drop into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday as high pressure takes control. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s and 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid...
Mainly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunshine will stick around for our Wednesday before unsettled weather returns late week. High temperatures look to stay in the 80s mid-late week.

High pressure will keep us dry mid-week, but a cold front will bring more unsettled weather...
High pressure will keep us dry mid-week, but a cold front will bring more unsettled weather late-week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but as of now, it looks far from a washout. Temperatures will be back in the 80s through the end of the week as well, so we’ll stay feeling summer like.

