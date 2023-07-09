Ridge Runners sweep Saturday doubleheader with River Turtles

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners took on the Pulaski River Turtles in a Saturday doubleheader. The game was to make up for a rain canceled game on June 7th.

In game one, Bluefield would take a 5-1 lead and look to be in control throughout. However, in the top of the 7th inning, Pulaski would score three runs to tie it 5-5 and send the game to sudden death. In sudden death, Bluefield chose to defend while Pulaski would hit. If Pulaski scored a run it would win while Bluefield needed to not allow a run. The Ridge Runners would do just that striking out the side and winning game one.

In game two, Bluefield would get out to a 4-0 lead after four runs in the second inning and go onto dominate in a 9-3 win.

