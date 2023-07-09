Rain tapers off tonight, mainly dry tomorrow

A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow morning.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms are going to be getting more and more scattered tonight, leaving us with a small chance of rain through the evening. Temperatures will be cooling down into the low 60s and upper 50s tonight, and the cooler air will continue tomorrow.

Tonight, we'll begin to dry up into the work week.
As we start out the day, we hold onto a few lingering showers Monday morning. Things will quickly dry up as we head towards lunchtime, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will stay cool on Monday, so if you’ve been looking for a good day to do some outdoor activities, tomorrow will be perfect for that. Things will remain quiet into the evening as clouds clear up, leaving us with chilly temperatures down in the low 50s.

A stray rain shower in the morning will quickly give way to drier conditions
Tuesday is looking to be even better with sunny skies and temperatures reaching back up into the 80s. These sunny skies will be a result of high pressure, and it will stay in place, giving us some good weather into Wednesday as well. More un settled weather looks to move in through the end of the week.

