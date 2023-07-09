No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no...
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Heather Day Gilbert
W.Va author celebrates home and heritage in her novels

Latest News

Canada's Michael Woods approaches the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France...
Canada’s Michael Woods secures big win at top of famed Tour de France mountain
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre