Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building was heavily damaged after it caught fire on Sunday morning and displaced nearly three dozen people.

Firefighters said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex on Sunday.

Teays Valley Fire Department said one three-story building with 22 apartments was heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office.

