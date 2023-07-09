Man arrested after deadly stabbing

One person is dead after a stabbing in Boone County.
One person is dead after a stabbing in Boone County.(Matt Lackritz)
By Willard Ferguson, Matt Lackritz and Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 9 P.M.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened Sunday evening in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Edward Pugh III of Camp Creek. Pugh is charged with 1st-degree murder.

Officers said the 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening from a home along the 7000 block of Camp Creek.

Law enforcement attempted life-saving CPR on the victim, but ultimately, officers said he couldn’t be saved.

The victim was identified as Lodis Lafferty.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating the stabbing.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a stabbing along the 7000 block of Camp Creek Road in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said the 911 call came in just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening from inside the house.

They said as they arrived they performed lifesaving procedures on the victim but were unsuccessful.

One person is in custody.

Other people were in the home at the time the call was made.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating the stabbing.

We will continue to update you the WSAZ app as more information is released in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Town of Tazewell sees first Jeep Invasion
Town of Tazewell sees first Jeep Invasion

Latest News

John Henry Days returns to Summers County for 26th year
John Henry Days returns to Summers County for 26th year
generic fire truck
Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Charmco house fire
FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online