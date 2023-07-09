Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Charmco house fire

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire which occurred Saturday Evening on Settlement Drive in Charmco, W.Va., according to Greenbrier County Dispatch.

Dispatch reported White Sulphur Springs EMS, Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department, Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department and Rupert Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene Saturday.

Little information was available as of publish on Sunday, WVVA will work to confirm more details as they become available.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Heather Day Gilbert
W.Va author celebrates home and heritage in her novels

Latest News

FCI McDowell in Welch, W.Va.
FCI McDowell inmate found dead
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Bob Huggins
Lawyers send WVU letter to reinstate Bob Huggins as Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Sanders House holds first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years
Sanders House holds first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years