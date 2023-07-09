Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Charmco house fire

CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire which occurred Saturday Evening on Settlement Drive in Charmco, W.Va., according to Greenbrier County Dispatch.

Dispatch reported White Sulphur Springs EMS, Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department, Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department and Rupert Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene Saturday.

Little information was available as of publish on Sunday, WVVA will work to confirm more details as they become available.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

