WhistlePigs fall to State Liners behind home run in the fifth

Princeton’s three-game winning streak ends in 5-3 loss to Bristol
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Bristol State Liners Friday in Appalachian League play. Princeton came into the game on a three-game winning streak after defeating Bristol Thursday.

Princeton would take an early 1-0 lead off a Spencer Bartel sacrifice fly in the first. In the fourth inning, Bristol would score three to make it 3-1, but Princeton would come back in the bottom of the inning to tie it 3-3.

In the fifth inning though, Nick Strong would hit a two-run home run which would be the winning runs to give Bristol the 5-3 win.

