Town of Tazewell sees first Jeep Invasion

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of Jeeps descended on the Town of Tazewell today for the First Annual Jeep Invasion

“There’s jeeps of all kids. We’ve got them from 1948 to present day. If you walk around these people love their jeeps. The time sweat blood and tears they put into it,” said Alfred Wicks, who played a part in the event’s promotion.

Organizers estimate that no two jeeps at the event were the same, adding that the customization possibilities are apart of Jeep’s allure.

“Jeeps are like adult Legos. You can buy a base Jeep and there’s an unlimited amount of options,” said Michael Hoops, the town’s mayor and a Jeep owner himself.

“I just like being around them and seeing what they’ve done to theirs so I can get come ideas for mine,” said Jeep enthusiast Greever Asbury.

Some of that customization comes with a quack.

“People just duck you Jeep to say that they like it. It’s just a Jeep thing. It’s the best feeling. You could be having a bad day at work and come out and have a duck on your jeep and it’s just the best feeling,” said Kelley Begley in front of her duck covered jeep.

If you couldn’t tell, Jeep owners love their cars.

“Oh lord there’s just a passion there that you can’t put in words. It’s just like a love for a grandchild. There’s a passion there for these Jeep owners I just don’t have words for,” said Asbury.

Some traveled across state lines for the event.

“We have people from West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky,” said Wicks.

“Some are coming from 7,8 states away to and do this today,” said BJ Keen of Advanced Auto, a sponsor of the event.

The out of towners are set to help Tazewell’s tourism industry as well.

“We want folks to come out and enjoy our community as much as we do,” said Wicks.

“This right here gives back to the gas stations. the restaurants. The community receives from every level, not just one or two places its everybody,” said Keen.

There were nine categories for Jeeps in the show including dirtiest and most ducks displayed.

The event wasn’t solely for Jeep lovers, the invasion hosted 30 vendors as well as food trucks.

Vanessa Hodge and her father Barry were the main organizers for the event.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.