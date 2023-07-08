Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPANISH FORK, Utah (Gray News) - Authorities in Utah say a child who went missing Friday morning has been found dead.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, a 2-year-old child named Emit Burrell was reported missing around 8:40 a.m. from the American Leadership Academy’s field.

Police said the toddler was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching.

Surveillance footage showed Emit exiting the field to the west, the department said.

Rescue crews searched the school grounds and surrounding area before they located the boy’s body.

Police said the child was located submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate less than a mile away from the football field.

Crews performed CPR on the boy but Emit was pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the community,” the police department shared.

Authorities did not immediately announce if anyone would be facing any charges.

