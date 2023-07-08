Showers and thunderstorms will begin tonight and continue through tomorrow

We’ll begin to see more moisture moving into our area tonight, leading to showers and thunderstorms early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s once again, and things will be feeling muggy as well. Rain will become more widespread as the evening progresses.

Tonight we'll see the rain begin to move in. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few rumbles of thunder will be expected tomorrow as the first wave of showers and thunderstorms will be making their way across the Two Virginias. We do have a marginal risk for severe weather, so stay weather aware as we could see some stronger storms popping up that could produce some heavy wind gusts.

Thunderstorms could be a little strong tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

Heavy rain will also remain a possibility Sunday, so be on the alert for flooding issues.

Flooding could become an issue due to heavy rainfall. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see two main rounds of storms, one in the early morning starting around 4 AM and lingering quite a bit into the late morning around 10 - 11 AM. After that we will see a small break from the rain before a cold front swings through, which could end up firing a few more thunderstorms behind it. Temperatures on Sunday will be a lot cooler because of this cold front, sitting in the mid 70s.

Early tomorrow morning we could see the thunderstorms popping. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, a few more lingering thunderstorms will be possible for the morning, but by the afternoon we will see drier conditions. Temperatures sticking in the mid 70s. By Tuesday we’ll be sunny and warm back in the 80s.

