Sanders House holds first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Earlier today the Sanders house in Bluefield, VA held their first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years.

56 flags were brought by community members to be retired. The ceremony was led by VFW Post 9696 in conjunction with Boy Scout Troupe 1 of Princeton and Pack 94 of Bluefield.

We spoke to a member with the VFW who says ceremonies like this pay respect to the flag.

”It’s to honor the flag. Once it gets to the point where it is ragged we try to do the honorable thing by retiring it and replacing it with a new flag,” said Post Commander for VFW Post 9696, Samuel Martin.

Only one flag was burned in the ceremony, the other 55 will be taken back to the VFW post to be retired the same way.

Representatives with the Sanders House say they hope to hold these ceremonies more regularly as community members become more involved.

