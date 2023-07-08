Rain chances stay slim through Saturday, but rise rapidly by Sunday

Severe storms will be possible before the weekend is over
Warming temperatures
Warming temperatures
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

We’ve got a quiet night ahead- temps should hold in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. We could see a stray shower, but most will stay dry.

SATURDAY FORECAST
SATURDAY FORECAST

Tomorrow will bring more of the same; we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, warm highs in the 80s, and only the slim chance for a PM shower/t-storm. Saturday night, we’ll stay mild and see increasing clouds with lows in the 60s.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

A frontal system will move in Sunday, bringing wider spread rain/t-storms. We look to see rounds of showers/storms on and off throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Localized flooding issues therefore cannot be ruled out.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

We’ll be cooler on Sunday as well, with highs in the 70s. Monday, we will still be a tad cooler than average but we should start to dry back out.

Most of next week is looking seasonable again...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

