Benefit ride for six-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia raises $30,000

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 500 people across Southwest Virginia came together Saturday morning to support the family of a little girl from the New River Valley who lost both her feet in an accident.

Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry and Exalted Church in Roanoke hosted a benefit ride for Aubrey Scaletta and her family. Aubrey was involved in an accident and had to have both her feet amputated.

The six-year-old was playing with a ratchet strap while riding as a passenger in a pickup, according to the ministry and the Virginia State Police Association. The strap went out the window and the other end tightened and severed her feet. Aubrey went to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she recovered in the pediatric ICU after extensive surgery.

400 motorcycle riders and more than 50 drivers participated in Saturday’s benefit ride from Roanoke to Radford. The riders raised about $30,000. All that money is going toward Aubrey’s medical expenses and her family.

In case you couldn’t make it out Saturday, there are still ways to donate to Aubrey and her family. There is a donation link through Exalted Church and a donation link through GoFundMe, as well as one through the Virginia State Police Association. Aubrey’s father is a state trooper.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro ball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball
Three arrested after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

Latest News

'WHW' with Jamie Null: 4th of July events
‘WHW’ with Jamie Null: 4th of July events in Mercer County
The 'Lunch & Learn' takes place at 112 Huffard Drive on June 27th from 11:30am - 1:00pm
Interview @ Noon: Lori Charles Stacy & Keshia Cole discuss the ‘Lunch & Learn’
Memorial honoring the lives lost in the flood of 2016
The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later
In the latest edition of your 'Furcast @ Noon,' Alise Bailey has all the details on our furry...
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Peter Pan
Richlands Freedom Festival is happening in the parking lot of the Richlands Police Dept.
Interview @ Noon: Richlands Freedom Festival returns to the town on June 24th