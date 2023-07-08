Benefit ride for six-year-old girl in Southwest Virginia raises $30,000

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 500 people across Southwest Virginia came together Saturday morning to support the family of a little girl from the New River Valley who lost both her feet in an accident.

Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry and Exalted Church in Roanoke hosted a benefit ride for Aubrey Scaletta and her family. Aubrey was involved in an accident and had to have both her feet amputated.

The six-year-old was playing with a ratchet strap while riding as a passenger in a pickup, according to the ministry and the Virginia State Police Association. The strap went out the window and the other end tightened and severed her feet. Aubrey went to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she recovered in the pediatric ICU after extensive surgery.

400 motorcycle riders and more than 50 drivers participated in Saturday’s benefit ride from Roanoke to Radford. The riders raised about $30,000. All that money is going toward Aubrey’s medical expenses and her family.

In case you couldn’t make it out Saturday, there are still ways to donate to Aubrey and her family. There is a donation link through Exalted Church and a donation link through GoFundMe, as well as one through the Virginia State Police Association. Aubrey’s father is a state trooper.

