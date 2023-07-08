Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro ball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball
Three arrested after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

Latest News

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a...
Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing 87-year-old, wounding 3 others
A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say
Sanders House holds first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years
Sanders House holds first flag retirement ceremony in 8 years
Town of Tazewell sees first Jeep Invasion
Town of Tazewell sees first Jeep Invasion