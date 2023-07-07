W.Va author celebrates home and heritage in her novels

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain State is full of creative and expressive people. One of those is an author by the name of Heather Day Gilbert, 49.

Gilbert began writing novels a decade ago, in 2013. Since then, the Summers County native has independently published more than 20 books. The most successful of these are the seven books that make up her “Barks and Beans Cafe Mystery Series.”

The series is set in Lewisburg and features a cafe where people can pet shelter dogs and- sometimes- solve mysteries. Gilbert says the books also have some scenes that West Virginians would recognize.

“The third book is set at the West Virginia State Fair. The fifth book incorporates the Greenbrier Ghost...which some people would know in the area,” she shared. “‘Cold Drip,’ the- I think- the sixth book, is actually set in the caverns of Lewisburg, so the mystery kind of happens there.”

The author says she loves showcasing her home in her work, whether it’s by using familiar places, evoking the feelings of a close-knit southern community or even by using the names of her reader’s pets in her novels.

“I love bringing West Virginia alive for people, especially real locations here and just the reality of the kindness of the people here,” Gilbert told WVVA.

It’s this idea of one’s heritage that can be seen throughout Gilbert’s novels- both through her history in the Mountain State and her lineage, which has connections across the sea. Her newest release, “To Calm a Storm,” which she co-wrote with Jen Cudmore, delves into the stories of her Viking ancestors.

“Because I have Viking heritage is why I kind of deep-dived into the Icelandic sagas and things like that,” she explained. “My first Viking books were about real Viking women- a real Viking, Christian woman who, actually, who came over to North America before Columbus.”

As an independent publisher, Gilbert oversees her own business. But, like most authors, she says she has seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially through inflation and its impact on sales.

“I hear a lot of authors just say their income has dropped and, you know, publishers...I think it’s across the board. People are not buying books as often.”

Gilbert says the best way to support your favorite authors is to buy and read their books. Her work can be found at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley and bookstores across southern West Virginia, as well as in libraries in Raleigh, Summers and Greenbrier Counties. You can also look through Gilbert’s selection online at heatherdaygilbert.com or, if you prefer e-books, her novels are also available on Kindles.

Gilbert says the eighth book in her “Barks and Beans Cafe Mystery Series” will release on December 8, 2023. Additionally, she is excited to share that the sixth and seventh books in that series have earned her a spot as a finalist in the Daphne Du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense.

The winner of that award will be announced at the end of July.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.