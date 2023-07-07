W.Va. Alzheimer’s Association speaks on new FDA approved medication treatment

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to a drug that can slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. This is seen as a major breakthrough in the fight against the disease.

The drug called Leqembi is not a cure for Alzheimer’s but it can slow down the disease’s progress for those with early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Sharon Covert is the Executive Director for the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

She says full approval by the FDA is huge because now centers for Medicare and Medicaid can change how they cover the drug for patients. A full year’s supply without insurance would cost $26,500.

“On the average it delayed it at least five and a half months and it depends again on the patient and the disease and comorbidities and stuff. It (research) says it delayed cognitive decline by 5.3 months compared to a placebo after eighteen months. For some people it was more,” said Covert.

Covert says Alzheimer’s Disease is caused by amyloid beta that gather in the brain and disrupt nerve cell function. She says once the medication is administered through an IV it works to slow the gathering.

“It targets amyloid betas which are a big part of amyloid plaque in the brain and that is the signifier of Alzheimer’s Disease as opposed to maybe frontotemporal dementia or vascular dementia,” said Covert.

Covert says now that this medication is approved and for those with the early stages of Alzheimer’s, it should push more people to seek help when they begin to notice symptoms.

“It’s between 38 and 40 thousand people are formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in this state. So again less than half of probably what the number is. Maybe even fewer since COVID because people stopped going to the doctor so regularly during that period,” said Covert.

Covert says this new drug may not be right for everyone and you should talk to your doctor about treatment options. She says some symptoms of the Alzheimer’s include memory loss, difficulty completing tasks and mood changes.

