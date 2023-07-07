WhistlePigs score six in the sixth to defeat the State Liners

WhistlePigs score six in the sixth to defeat the State Liners
By Jon Surratt
Jul. 7, 2023
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs came into Thursday on a two-game winning streak hosting the Bristol State Liners in Appalachian League play.

The game would get off to a slow start, as Cade Campbell had both RBIs for Princeton to lead 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, in the sixth inning the WhistlePigs would take advantage of two errors, a wild pitch, and a RBI from Ellis Garcia and a two-RBI double from Campbell to go up 8-1. Princeton would go onto win 8-3 hosting Bristol again Friday.

