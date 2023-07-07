WhistlePigs score six in the sixth to defeat the State Liners

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs came into Thursday on a two-game winning streak hosting the Bristol State Liners in Appalachian League play.

The game would get off to a slow start, as Cade Campbell had both RBIs for Princeton to lead 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, in the sixth inning the WhistlePigs would take advantage of two errors, a wild pitch, and a RBI from Ellis Garcia and a two-RBI double from Campbell to go up 8-1. Princeton would go onto win 8-3 hosting Bristol again Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.