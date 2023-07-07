Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office grieves death of beloved K9

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, June 2, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of its own, Trigger.

Trigger was a bloodhound that had served alongside his handler, Lieutenant White, for the last six years. A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office explains that Trigger had recently been diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer and was euthanized to prevent further suffering.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday called Trigger “instrumental” in the department’s success and says they are all grieving the loss.

“You know, we all hurt for Lieutenant White, for his family. We hurt because we liked Trigger, so it’s a terrible situation. But, you know, it’s something you reflect on all the good that he did, and you’re thankful for the time that you did have with him.”

Canaday tells WVVA that, during his years with the department, Trigger located missing children, helped find lost residents and assisted in putting violent offenders behind bars.

The department asks for continued thoughts and prayers for Lieutenant White and his family.

