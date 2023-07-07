Occasional showers possible today, but things could turn stormy by the weekend

Temperatures will be cooling down by Sunday.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today we will start out with some isolated showers in our area. Overall, today should be fairly dry, with a slight chance of a rain shower throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler than they were yesterday, sitting in the upper 70s and even the mid 80s depending on elevation. Humidity levels are looking to remain high well into the evening.

Tonight, will be a similar story, with mainly dry conditions and the slightest chance for a rain shower. Temps will be falling down into the low 60s.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see increasing rain chances Saturday night into Sunday. Saturday will start out on the dry side with temperatures back up in the 80s, but a low pressure system approaches Saturday night, giving us the chance for some severe weather on Sunday.

Right now, we do have a slight risk for severe storms on Sunday, and some of these storms could have heavy rain associated with them, so stay weather aware on Sunday.

