Mercer County has Annual Community Baby Shower

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Child Protect of Mercer County had their annual community baby shower today, Friday July 7, 2023.

This morning the Child Protect of Mercer County annual community baby shower celebrated with moms. At the event, the mothers were given safety tips, along with information about child and health programs and raffle items. The pre-registered event is something to put on your calendars for next year.

“This event we throw every summer, normally June or July, sometimes even at the end of May every year. So, if it is something that someone did not get signed up for this year. They can watch our Facebook and social media and get signed up next year,” said Tonya Milam, Starting Points Program Manager.

For more information about their upcoming events go to Child Protect CAC/Starting Points FSC Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.