Local retailer holds fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -In Bluefield, Virginia, Sam’s Club is gearing up to host a yard sale for the “Children’s Miracle Network” tomorrow, Saturday July 8, 2023.

Spots are available at ten dollars and are expected to remain that way through tomorrow morning. Those who are interested in setting-up shop can at the Sam’s Club membership desk.

“We are having an outdoor yard sale for anyone that can come. It is ten dollars a person and it starts at 8 a.m., it will run most of the day and we will love to have some come out. We have raised almost 5,000 dollars this month for our goal of 7,500 dollars, so hopefully this yard sale will push us over.” said Joshua Ludwig, Sam’s Cub Manager.

For those unable to make it out tomorrow, donations are accepted, and all proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

