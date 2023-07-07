Just for Kids longtime executive director to retire

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The longtime executive director of Just For Kids is retiring. Through the years, Scott Miller has helped numerous families and children recovering from child sexual abuse through the advocacy center with locations in Beckley and Oak Hill.

Reflecting back on more than 13 years of service to the organization in an interview with WVVA News on Friday, he said it has not been an easy job, but a worthwhile one.

“I think it’s giving kids hope. I think so many times, it’s that light when a parent said, I didn’t know where to go, and you helped me see a path....that change from being so depressed about a situation to seeing a little bit of light is what makes a difference for me.”

Since starting at Just for Kids, he grew the organization from just three staff members to nine. He helped open up two new locations in Beckley and Oak Hill, where staff do critical interviews for law enforcement, but also provide counseling.

Miller is often credited with bringing the discussion on child sex abuse to the forefront, making people understand and care about an issue that is too often hidden behind closed doors.

“Most people don’t even think about child sex abuse as an issue. They think it doesn’t happen here or it’s a small problem. A piece of my work has been about changing that conversation, to get people to realize that it is something that happens and there’s something I can do about it.”

Through his advocacy work, he was part of an effort to convince the legislature to include line-item funding in the budget for advocacy centers across the state. He was also instrumental in establishing teacher training and age-appropriate body safety classes for students.

But the work he is most proud of is the work he did directly with children. On the darkest day of their life, being a light.

“You can see the effect, when a child comes in and they’ve just been through one of the most horrific experiences of their life and they start playing in our playroom. We know it’s changing who they are in a positive way.”

While Miller announced he is retiring, his last day at work is not until December.

