Just for Kids longtime executive director to retire


The longtime executive director of Just For Kids will be retiring.
The longtime executive director of Just For Kids will be retiring.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The longtime executive director of Just For Kids is retiring. Through the years, Scott Miller has helped numerous families and children recovering from child sexual abuse through the advocacy center with locations in Beckley and Oak Hill.

Reflecting back on more than 13 years of service to the organization in an interview with WVVA News on Friday, he said it has not been an easy job, but a worthwhile one.

“I think it’s giving kids hope. I think so many times, it’s that light when a parent said, I didn’t know where to go, and you helped me see a path....that change from being so depressed about a situation to seeing a little bit of light is what makes a difference for me.”

Since starting at Just for Kids, he grew the organization from just three staff members to nine. He helped open up two new locations in Beckley and Oak Hill, where staff do critical interviews for law enforcement, but also provide counseling.

Miller is often credited with bringing the discussion on child sex abuse to the forefront, making people understand and care about an issue that is too often hidden behind closed doors.

“Most people don’t even think about child sex abuse as an issue. They think it doesn’t happen here or it’s a small problem. A piece of my work has been about changing that conversation, to get people to realize that it is something that happens and there’s something I can do about it.”

Through his advocacy work, he was part of an effort to convince the legislature to include line-item funding in the budget for advocacy centers across the state. He was also instrumental in establishing teacher training and age-appropriate body safety classes for students.

But the work he is most proud of is the work he did directly with children. On the darkest day of their life, being a light.

“You can see the effect, when a child comes in and they’ve just been through one of the most horrific experiences of their life and they start playing in our playroom. We know it’s changing who they are in a positive way.”

While Miller announced he is retiring, his last day at work is not until December.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro ball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball

Latest News

Beckley’s Babe Ruth Baseball team is hopefully headed to regionals the week after next.
Beckley’s Babe Ruth Baseball teams headed to regionals after winning state tournament
The City of Oak Hill officially has a new mayor, the first African-American in the city’s...
Oak Hill swears in city’s first African-American mayor
If you’re looking for some fun heading into the weekend, the 3rd annual Bill Withers Memorial...
Beckley’s annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival to be held Saturday
Correctional officers and staff at Mount Olive State Prison are at a crisis point.
West Virginia Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation hosts series of one-stop hiring events