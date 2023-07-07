House of Art seeking donations to renovate 100 year old theater for local, touring performers

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The arts community in Mercer County is continually growing and for one Bluefield gallery that growth hopes to include a live performance venue.

Gary Bowling’s House of Art has been located in the former Ramsey School for nearly five years and it is ever expanding into previously unrenovated rooms in the 33,000 square foot building.

Their latest project plans to see the one hundred year old auditorium transformed into a theater for local and touring performers.

”The main thing for us is I think its really important to give the community a chance to come in and share their talents whether its spoken word or dance or singing or playing music,” said curator for the House of Art Vicki Queen.

The House of Art is currently seeking donations to help make their plans a reality. They are an official 501c3 non-profit so all donations are tax deductible.

Donate here!

For further questions you can call the gallery directly at (304) 324-4242.

