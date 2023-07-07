Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent...
John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro ball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball

Latest News

The United States Postal Service said the increase is necessary to offset rising operating...
Get your stamps before the cost goes up Sunday
One package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 4-piece McNuggets.
McDonald’s launches wedding catering
A man lost his car in a neighborhood firework accident in Pueblo, Colorado.
Colorado man loses car after firework sets it on fire
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty