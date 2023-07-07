City of Beckley proposes $2,500 raise for police officers

Beckley PD
Beckley PD(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley City Police Officers are continuing to fight for a pay raise.

The Beckley Common Council agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting shows a proposed $2,500 increase to sworn-in officers’ pay. When WVVA last spoke to council members on the issue, a number said they believe city officers deserve “competitive compensation” but could not disclose a proposed amount.

WVVA Spoke with Deputy Chief David Allard on Wednesday, where he shared why he believed his officers deserve higher salaries.

“Well, I mean, our guys put their life on the line every day. We do continue to look for ways to show the work that we do every day and, hopefully, be able to get that money they deserve.”

As of Friday, July 7, officers with the Beckley Police Department say they are unhappy with the city’s proposed amount as it would still put them well under average pay. Currently, those officers make $42,530 annually, whereas the average salary for the state’s law enforcement is $50,713.

Council will vote on the raises during the Tuesday, July 11, meeting. Stay with WVVA as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro ball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball

Latest News

Heather Day Gilbert
W.Va author celebrates home and heritage in her novels
House of Art seeking donations to renovate 100 year old theater for local, touring performers
House of Art seeking donations to renovate 100 year old theater for local, touring performers
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office grieves death of beloved K9
Leqembi, the first Alzheimer's drug to slow disease progression, is expected to get full FDA...
W.Va. Alzheimer’s Association speaks on new FDA approved medication treatment