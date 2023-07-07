City of Beckley proposes $2,500 raise for police officers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley City Police Officers are continuing to fight for a pay raise.

The Beckley Common Council agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting shows a proposed $2,500 increase to sworn-in officers’ pay. When WVVA last spoke to council members on the issue, a number said they believe city officers deserve “competitive compensation” but could not disclose a proposed amount.

WVVA Spoke with Deputy Chief David Allard on Wednesday, where he shared why he believed his officers deserve higher salaries.

“Well, I mean, our guys put their life on the line every day. We do continue to look for ways to show the work that we do every day and, hopefully, be able to get that money they deserve.”

As of Friday, July 7, officers with the Beckley Police Department say they are unhappy with the city’s proposed amount as it would still put them well under average pay. Currently, those officers make $42,530 annually, whereas the average salary for the state’s law enforcement is $50,713.

Council will vote on the raises during the Tuesday, July 11, meeting. Stay with WVVA as this story develops.

