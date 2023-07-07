Beckley’s Babe Ruth Baseball teams headed to regionals after winning state tournament


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Beckley’s Babe Ruth Baseball team is hopefully headed to regionals the week after next.

Both the 13-year-old and 14-year-old team won the state championships in Huntington this Summer, earning the players the title of best in the state.

They are; however, in need of a little help to get to the regional competitions in Jamesville, WI, and Lexington, KY at the end of the month. According to one of the coaches, Rick Barbero, the teams are close to reaching their goal, but need roughly 1,500 dollars per player to be able to compete and pay for travel and lodging.

“It’s a great honor. We’re representing the whole state of West Virginia and it’s a big undertaking. It’s a huge commitment for both the parents and coaches, but we’re all in and ready to go.”

Anyone interested in helping the team may contact Facebook the Beckley Babe Ruth team on Facebook.

