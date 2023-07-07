Beckley’s annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival to be held Saturday


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- If you’re looking for some fun heading into the weekend, the 3rd annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival is happening this Saturday in Beckley.

The festival held each year highlights the work of the late Bill Withers, the Slab Fork native who grew up in Beckley and went on to become a Grammy award winning singer-songwriter. Many of his hit songs such as Lean on Me, Lovely Day, and Ain’t No Sunshine are still played around the world.

Saturday’s festival will be held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, where a number of musicians will be paying tribute to the artist from noon until 7 p.m.

According to organizer and musician Matt Mullins, there will also be a number of vendors set up and a beer garden for those who are interested.

“As a Raleigh County musician, when I found out Bill was from here it was the most important thing for me. I wanted to travel all over and people would ask, where are you from? And I’d say I’m from where Bill Withers is from so it was the most important thing to me.”

Meanwhile, at the Raleigh Playhouse, there will be a free showing of the Bill Withers’ documentary ‘Still Bill.’

