We’ll be steamy at times into the weekend; occasional storms possible

Temps will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight
As a frontal system pushes into our area, we’ll be a bit unsettled this evening, with spotty showers/t-storms (but it will be far from a wash-out). While severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few isolated pockets of heavier rain could pop up from time to time. Otherwise we’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s.

Temperature Forecast
Friday will bring more sun and clouds, and the chance for a few more showers/t-storms during the afternoon and early evening. Temps will be in the upper 70s-low 90s depending on elevation. Friday night will feature a few passing showers and lows in the 60s.

GFS MODEL
Saturday looks hot and humid, with highs in the 80s and 90s. While most of the day looks rain-free, storm chances will start to rise late Saturday night as a low pressure system approaches.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Wider spread rain is looking more likely this Sunday, and we’ll be a bit cooler as well.

STAY TUNED!

