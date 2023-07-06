Three arrested in Raleigh County after 2-year-old appears to overdose


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three people were placed under arrest after a toddler was found unresponsive in Cool Ridge on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, the toddler’s mother, Amy Taylor, received a call from her significant other, Jackie Smith (the victim’s father), claiming the toddler had choked on a biscuit.

When troopers arrived on scene, they learned of another person in the home -- the child’s grandmother, Patricia Taylor. As the child was on the way to hospital by ambulance, troopers made multiple attempts to speak to Patricia Taylor, who did eventually come to the door. She told troopers the same story as Smith; that the child had choked on a biscuit.

At that time, troopers reported observing burnt foils and straws in the home, consistent with Meth and Fentanyl use. The complaint said they were within reach of all four of the children who lived there.

The Ghent EMT who accompanied the child on the ambulance reported to police that the child was struggling to breath and displaying signs of an overdose. After administering 4 milligrams of Naloxone, the EMT said the child quickly regained consciousness and began responding.

Troopers returned to the home later that day to serve a search warrant, only to find Smith turning into his residence. Upon further investigation, troopers learned he was driving on a suspended license.

During their search of the home, the troopers recovered multiple bags of a powdery white substance, suspected to be Meth and Heroine.

Smith was charged with Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Child Neglect Causing Substantial Risk of Injury, four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, and Driving while suspended. The mother and grandmother were both charged with Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Child Neglect Causing Substantial Risk of Injury.

