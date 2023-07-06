Record number of WVU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A record number of students at West Virginia University have earned Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to participate in study abroad programs.

20 undergraduate students have received the national award funded by the U.S. State Department.

The award allows students to travel abroad without financial constraints.

“We are thrilled to have a record number of Gilman Scholars this year, breaking our previous record of 14 winners in 2018,” Cate Johnson, assistant director of the ASPIRE Office, said. “International travel is one of the most impactful learning experiences that an undergraduate student can engage in and it’s exciting that so many WVU students are taking advantage of the Gilman Scholarship to fund these important experiences abroad.”

The following are recipients of the 2023-24 Gilman Scholarship:

Virginia Affemann, an anthropology major from Shepherdstown, will study in Italy.

Rena Ben-Eliezer, a Tannersville, New York, native majoring in global supply chain management with minors in economics and Arabic language, will study in Israel.

Olivia Christ is a biology major with a minor in Spanish. The Parkersburg native will study in Panama.

Colleen Christopher, a biology major from Morgantown, traveled to Panama with WVU Global Medical and Dental Brigades in spring 2023.

Ingrid Vanessa Ferro of Hackettstown, New Jersey, is a biomedical engineering major who earned a scholarship to study in Australia.

Bryan Hill of Princeton is an anthropology and history double major. He earned the scholarship to study in Spain.

Alaira Hudson, a landscape architecture major from Thomas, will study in Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Wren King, a Morgantown native who graduated in May with degrees in anthropology, women’s and gender studies and geography, traveled to Panama.

Madyson Kimble, a psychology and Spanish double major from Charleston, will study in Spain.

Riley Klug, an art history and anthropology double major from New Martinsville, will study in Belize.

Erin Langan of Ridgeley graduated in May with a degree in English and traveled to Panama.

Luna Martin, a native of Lewisburg, is a human nutrition and foods major who traveled to Argentina in winter 2022.

Shelby Meador, a biology major from Shady Spring with a minor in painting, traveled to Italy over spring break.

Jordan Murray of Martinsburg is an international studies and political science double major who will study in Australia.

Hillary Probst of Malvern, Pennsylvania, is a multidisciplinary studies major with minors in anthropology, art history and Italian language. She will study in Greece.

Raiven Scott, an exercise physiology major with a minor in Spanish from Huntington, will study in Spain.

Makayla Sigmon, a horticulture and environmental microbiology double major from Hurricane, will spend an academic year in Austria.

Aleksandra Skiloutovskaya-Lopez, a civil engineering and dance double major from Princeton, will study in New Zealand.

Andrew Ross, a political science and German studies double major from Summersville, will study in Germany.

Taylor Tetreault, a health and well-being major with minors in strength and conditioning and nutrition from Falling Waters, will study in the Netherlands.

Tim Bonnell and Ariana Burks were also awarded scholarships but declined in order to pursue other opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.