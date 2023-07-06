Raleigh County sheriff gives insight into department’s quick action on recent murder-suicide

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, June 29, law enforcement in Raleigh County was split between two crime scenes connected to a domestic murder-suicide. Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday is now giving insight into how multiple agencies- both local and federal- were able to coordinate and secure both scenes so quickly.

The department confirms that on Thursday, June 29, the suspect, John Carpenter, shot and killed Teresa Jeffries in Shady Spring before traveling to a residence in Beckley, where he then shot and killed himself when confronted by police. On scene were Sheriff’s Deputies, as well as United States Marshals and CUFFED Task Force Officers. Canaday tells WVVA that the Marshals Service and its task force were already in the area being briefed for a warrant sweep when the call came in on Thursday.

“Those guys were able to pretty much turn on a dime and pivot from what they were doing there, and they gave us additional manpower, additional vehicles, additional eyes to look for the suspect’s vehicle, as well as additional manpower to apprehend the suspect, or, at least in this case, to start securing the scene.

“It was a tremendous benefit- a horrible situation, but it really added a response time that I think, otherwise, would have been a whole lot less,” Canaday tells WVVA.

Canaday says this extra manpower also made for a safer law enforcement response to both scenes. He adds that this investigation is still open.

Stay with WVVA as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged

Latest News

Bluewell Public Service District sewer treatment facility
Bluewell PSD seeks 20% sewage rate increase to “break even”
Lost pet?
More pets lost in days following July 4 than rest of year
For all the death and destruction we hear about in the world today, a nationally renowned book...
Friendship expert and author to travel to West Virginia for new book
Record number of WVU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad