Options for student debt forgiveness after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s plan to discharge federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.

This plan would have provided relief for many borrowers who now don’t know what to do.

Depending on your situation, there could be ways to get your student debt discharged with the help of an attorney.

The Biden Administration has recruited the Department of Justice to settle cases to do with student debt.

Attorneys like Emmett Pepper with Pepper & Nason in Charleston are qualified to find out if your case can be settled.

“Even though the 10 or 20 thousand dollars of forgiveness is not on the table, there’s still opportunities or options for people who have the biggest burden from student loan debt,” Pepper said.

A newer option involves filing for bankruptcy with the help of an attorney.

“For people who have a lot of debt in general, including student loans,” Pepper said. “In the past if you filed for bankruptcy, any lawyer would tell you that you pretty much have no shot unless you’re disabled or essentially unable to work in the field.”

With this new direction from the Biden Administration, student debt can be grouped in with filing for bankruptcy, meaning you have the potential to have debts forgiven if you qualify.

“It does seem specialized, and people may be nervous about bankruptcy, but being able to put this behind you to get a fresh start to put this behind you and focus on your career is something that could be a benefit for folks, especially if you have other debts too that are holding you back,” Pepper said.

Pepper says many attorneys will give you a free consultation to find out if you qualify for this assistance.

