More pets lost in days following July 4 than rest of year

Lost pet?
Lost pet?
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fourth of July should be about family and fun, not spent worrying about a lost pet. Unfortunately, the America Kennel Club (AKC) says more pets are lost on and around the holiday than at any other time of the year.

AKC says this spike in runaway pets can be because more animals are outside as their owners are enjoying the weather or simply because they’ve been spooked by fireworks or other loud noises.

Hannah Cottle, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Raleigh County, shares some tips and resources on how you can locate your lost pet.

“Get the flyer; get the word out that you’re missing this animal. Keeping their tags up to date and [making] sure they have legible tags is always important, and microchipping your dog. Even if their collar does come off, a vet or even a shelter can scan your dog for that chip, and it’ll help get your dog back to you quicker.”

Cottle recommends calling your local shelters, vet offices and even animal control to see if any lost animals matching the description of your pet have been found. The Humane Society of Raleigh County also has a lost and found pet page on its website, hsrcwv.org.

She also urges pet parents to visit pawboost.com to make a free lost pet flyer. Paw Boost also allows you to search for reported missing animals by zip code.

According to Cottle, the shelter has already started receiving calls about missing pets, but she says, as of Wednesday, June 5, no animals have been brought in.

