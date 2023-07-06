Mister Sparky Spotlight: coloring books available for kids

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, share that they have coloring books available for children in our area.

The electricians are giving them out to kids on home visits. You can also contact Mister Sparky, and they will mail you a coloring book. If you’re an educator and would like a demonstration inside your classroom, you can also contact Mister Sparky of Southern WV to set up a visit with your students.

To watch past segments, go here. to view an In Focus episode about them, go here.

How can I get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va?

Mister Sparky of Southern W.Va. can do safety inspections inside your home. If you’re interested in learning more, you can reach them at 304-355-5200. You can visit the website here and Facebook page here.

