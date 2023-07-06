Inaugural Southwest Virginia Jeep Invasion coming to Tazewell, VA

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -If you like cars or are looking for something to do this weekend, this event may be for you. Tazewell will be holding the first Southwest Virginia Jeep Invasion.

The event hopes to bring together Jeeps of all shapes and sizes, along with thirty vendors and six food trucks. Vanessa Hodge, the organizer for the event, says she was inspired by similar Jeep Invasions in other locations and wanted to create her own. Michael Hoops, the mayor of Tazewell, says he also enjoys Jeep events like this one, so when he heard about one in Tazewell, he had to get involved.

“We just like to sit around and look at, you know, nice vehicles. It’s like a big car show for Jeeps, and all Jeeps are welcome here; it’s not just Wranglers or Gladiators...” says Hodge.

“Well, if you’re part of the Jeep crowd or if you love Jeeps – even if not – come out and learn more. There’s going to be great vendors there, there’s going to be great food. It’s going to be an excellent time,” says Mayor Hoops.

Hodge says they’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well this event has been received, with over six hundred people expressing interest on Facebook. If you would like to see this event for yourself, it will be held at the old Ramey parking lot in Tazewell starting at 10:00 am and going to 5:00 pm. The event is free, but there will be stickers to commemorate the event available for purchase.

