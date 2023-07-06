The heat and humidity will lead to spotty rain and storm chances today

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another warm and muggy day today. High temperatures will climb into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon and that will provide us with enough energy for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry thorough with a mix of sun and clouds.

Some pop-up shower and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, but most of the day will be...
Some pop-up shower and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening, but we should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies overnight. Lows look to stay in the 60s and low 70s tonight.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected this evening; otherwise, we'll hold on to mainly...
Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected this evening; otherwise, we'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a few showers and storms, but once again, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Friday afternoon.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected once again on Friday.
Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected once again on Friday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and storms should stay spotty in nature on Saturday, but rain chances do rise on Sunday as a cold front slides through. We’ll stay warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s, but we will cool down a bit on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

Rain chances rise on Sunday and Monday as a frontal system and an area of low pressure move...
Rain chances rise on Sunday and Monday as a frontal system and an area of low pressure move through.(WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure will keep us unsettled with cooler than average temperatures early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged

Latest News

Full video forecast (7-5-2023)
DEW POINT FORECAST
We’ll be warm and humid into late week, rain chances rise this weekend
Full Forecast (7/5)
Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.
Warm and muggy days lie ahead