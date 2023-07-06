The heat and humidity will lead to spotty rain and storm chances today

It’ll be another warm and muggy day today. High temperatures will climb into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon and that will provide us with enough energy for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry thorough with a mix of sun and clouds.

Some pop-up shower and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening, but we should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies overnight. Lows look to stay in the 60s and low 70s tonight.

Hit-or-miss showers and storms are expected this evening; otherwise, we'll hold on to mainly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a few showers and storms, but once again, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Friday afternoon.

Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected once again on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and storms should stay spotty in nature on Saturday, but rain chances do rise on Sunday as a cold front slides through. We’ll stay warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s, but we will cool down a bit on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

Rain chances rise on Sunday and Monday as a frontal system and an area of low pressure move through. (WVVA WEATHER)

An area of low pressure will keep us unsettled with cooler than average temperatures early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.