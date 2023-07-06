Friendship expert and author to travel to West Virginia for new book

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For all the death and destruction in the news today, a nationally renowned book author is traveling to West Virginia this weekend to highlight something more positive -- the bonds of sisterhood.

The author’s name is Shari Leid and she will be interviewing Tawanna Warner of Raleigh County for her new book ‘The 50 States Project.’ You may recognize Warner from her working serving victims of sexual abuse and assault in the area. But on Saturday, she will be interviewed by the author on a different subject -- the commonalities that bring women together.

The author will be traveling to all 50 states for the book to hear from 50 different women their perspectives on friendship. Warner will be sharing many of her pearls of wisdom through the years.

“My favorite words of widsom is ‘God doesn’t like ugly.’ It’s my favorite thing to say. I picked it up from my grandmother so it’s just stuck with me.”

Warner will be interviewed by the author at the New River Gorge on Saturday.

The book, which was recently featured on NBC’s Today Show, comes out this Fall.

