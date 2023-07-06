Bluewell PSD seeks 20% sewage rate increase to “break even”

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the Bluewell Public Service District filed paperwork with the Public Service Commission for a 20% sewer rate increase. The increase filed last Thursday also asks the Public Service Commission for an emergency increase of 10% before a new permanent rate can be figured out.

“I have no idea what they’re going to give me but all I know is that our accountant thinks that it would take the 20% just to break even a this point,” said Bluewell PSD General Manager, Bryan Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says the last time the Bluewell PSD had a sewage rate increase was a 7.58% increase in 2013. He says the PSD has to treat water for nearly twelve hundred customers and over the years they’ve seen added expenses due to inflation.

“Everything we’ve bought has went up exponentially. We have pipe, fuel, electricity, chemicals,” said Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says the PSD has been dipping into their savings to pay the bills. He says if they continue to do this they will eventually run out of savings and not have it when it’s needed.

“If we have one pump go down or one item go down at that plant it could cost ten or twelve thousand dollars. So that’s why we have those reserves. If we deplete those reserves and something goes out then how do we finance that big ticket item,” said Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says it could be months before a new or temporary rate is given and he says that’s time they don’t have. We reached out to the Public Service Commission and a representative agreed that it would be several months for a new rate to be established because the PSD needs help with calculations.

As for a temporary rate, it’s something they can’t estimate a timeline for. Rotenberry says the PSD relies solely on revenue from customers to keep the PSD going.

Rotenberry says the average customer uses around 3,000 gallons per month. The current rate for that amount is around $19.70. A 20% increase would put the new rate at around $23.62 and a 10% increase would be around $21.66.

