Bluewell PSD seeks 20% sewage rate increase to “break even”

Bluewell Public Service District sewer treatment facility
Bluewell Public Service District sewer treatment facility(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the Bluewell Public Service District filed paperwork with the Public Service Commission for a 20% sewer rate increase. The increase filed last Thursday also asks the Public Service Commission for an emergency increase of 10% before a new permanent rate can be figured out.

“I have no idea what they’re going to give me but all I know is that our accountant thinks that it would take the 20% just to break even a this point,” said Bluewell PSD General Manager, Bryan Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says the last time the Bluewell PSD had a sewage rate increase was a 7.58% increase in 2013. He says the PSD has to treat water for nearly twelve hundred customers and over the years they’ve seen added expenses due to inflation.

“Everything we’ve bought has went up exponentially. We have pipe, fuel, electricity, chemicals,” said Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says the PSD has been dipping into their savings to pay the bills. He says if they continue to do this they will eventually run out of savings and not have it when it’s needed.

“If we have one pump go down or one item go down at that plant it could cost ten or twelve thousand dollars. So that’s why we have those reserves. If we deplete those reserves and something goes out then how do we finance that big ticket item,” said Rotenberry.

Rotenberry says it could be months before a new or temporary rate is given and he says that’s time they don’t have. We reached out to the Public Service Commission and a representative agreed that it would be several months for a new rate to be established because the PSD needs help with calculations.

As for a temporary rate, it’s something they can’t estimate a timeline for. Rotenberry says the PSD relies solely on revenue from customers to keep the PSD going.

Rotenberry says the average customer uses around 3,000 gallons per month. The current rate for that amount is around $19.70. A 20% increase would put the new rate at around $23.62 and a 10% increase would be around $21.66.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
Police lights generic
Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged

Latest News

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Raleigh County sheriff gives insight into department’s quick action on recent murder-suicide
Lost pet?
More pets lost in days following July 4 than rest of year
For all the death and destruction we hear about in the world today, a nationally renowned book...
Friendship expert and author to travel to West Virginia for new book
Record number of WVU students earn Gilman Scholarships to study abroad