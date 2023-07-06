Bluefield Beautification Commission improves city aesthetics

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve been in or around downtown Bluefield, West Virginia lately, you may have noticed flowers hanging from lampposts or along the sidewalks. This is the work of the Bluefield Beautification Commission.

It focuses on the aesthetics of Bluefield, improving the look of the city. Committee members also plan events. They do their work all over the city, with one of their biggest annual projects happening downtown. They place flowers around the area, adding a splash of color to the brick and concrete of downtown Bluefield. We spoke to a board member who says the importance of the work they do goes beyond the flowers they plant.

Debrah Ammar, board member, Bluefield Beautification Commission: “I think it’s very important because when we have visitors from out of town and they come into our lovely city... and they see how well presented it is and taken care of. And then, if we have visitors coming in and we have events that we are sponsoring there are things for them to attend to keep them occupied and let them know that we are a vibrant, growing city.”

While flowers may sometimes grow on trees, the money to buy them does not. Ammar says they rely on events to raise funds for their projects. Their next event is “Through the Garden Ggate,” a tour of some of the picturesque gardens in Bluefield. It will be held on Saturday, July 22nd at 2:00 pm. More information on this event can be found on their website.

