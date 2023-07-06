“Appalachian Ambassadors” work to showcase local businesses in Mercer County

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Mercer County, eight Appalachian Ambassadors are tasked with showcasing the county’s local business options.

“We are the best ambassadors of our state and our county,” said Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So we need to show others what there is to do here, and it takes more than just the tourism office.”

In the program’s launch, the first group of ambassadors are encouraged to share their local encounters to all.

“It can be museums, it can be theater, it can be outdoors, it can be restaurants,” said Null. “Their job is to talk positively about their experiences on social media.”

Those set to benefit from the program said they’re already seeing positive results.

“The ambassador program is a huge benefit to all businesses in the county,” said Jessica Rush, owner of Bramwell’s Honeycomb Café.

“We’re almost 30% increasing,” said Kitt McCarthy, owner of the Bluefield Inn in Bluefield, W.Va.. “and we’re actually very happy to do it because we can’t meet the demand in the area.”

While spots for the current year are currently filled -- locals are encouraged to apply for next year’s spots if interested.

You can do-so here, at visitmercercounty.com.

