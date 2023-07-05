Working off those 4th of July cookout pounds

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you ate like our weekend team did at Princeton’s hot dog eating contest this past Tuesday, you might be feeling the weight of the holiday.

The first step to burning fat, begins with committing to a workout routine.

Our expert, Brennan Bredl, Deputy Director of Bluefield West Virginia’s Parks & Rec Department, says the key to losing weight begins with cardio exercise. That means any activity that elevates your heart rate.

Once you’ve overcome the mental roadblock and taken the first step, you’ll want to start out light.

Bredl says “Jumping straight into a very intensive workout regime is a very good way to injure yourself, and set unrealistic expectations for yourself.”

Walking is the easiest form of cardio to start because you set your own pace.

Using a treadmill, you can change the walking speed, and even the incline you’re walking.

If you don’t have access to your own treadmill at home, you can always check out the many walking trails at local parks.

Diet is another key aspect to working off those post holiday pounds.

Eating raw fruits and vegetables burns more calories because your body is working harder to digest them.

Also, you don’t necessarily need to stop eating your favorite foods either. Portion control and sticking to your fitness routine are essential components to successful weight loss.

Bredl says “If you’re eating less of those high calorie, high fat foods and you’re working out more and eating a little bit healthier than you were before, you’re going to have a better return on what you’re putting in too.”

This advice isn’t limited to the fourth of July, as it can be applied to any holiday where menu choices can lead to calorie overload.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.