We’ll be warm and humid into late week, rain chances rise this weekend

Storms remain spotty through Thursday
DEW POINT FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tonight
We’ll see passing clouds, patchy fog, and a few early-evening showers tonight. Low temps overnight will hover in the upper 50s-low 60s. Skies look to clear out a bit more after midnight and into early Wednesday morning for a while.

THURSDAY FORECAST
Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds overall, with more cloud cover moving in by the afternoon/evening. During these hours/the heat of the day, a few pop-up showers and t-storms will be possible. As of now severe/flood chances are nil. We otherwise we’ll be warm and humid with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
Thursday night will feature a few clouds, and a few more passing showers/isolated thunder. A frontal system will move toward us this weekend, increasing the chance of rain. More scattered showers and wider-spread t-storms look likely by Friday-Saturday, and we’ll see more rounds of periodic storms/rain into Sunday-Monday of next week as well.

COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND
As the front heads out, cooler air will move in behind it as we start next week...

STAY TUNED!

