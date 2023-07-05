Warm and muggy days lie ahead

A few showers will pop-up across our region today, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be another warm and muggy day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

A few showers are possible today, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers are possible this evening, otherwise we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is expected to develop late as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Other than a few showers this evening, we should stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will be a copy-and-paste day. Other than a few hit-or-miss showers, we should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s once again.

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow, but once again, most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll have a better shot at seeing some showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front swings through. Still, most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Friday afternoon.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but it'll be far from a washout. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, especially on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.