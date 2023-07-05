Warm and muggy days lie ahead

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and 80s for the rest of the week
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few showers will pop-up across our region today, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be another warm and muggy day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Some spotty showers are possible this evening, otherwise we’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is expected to develop late as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Thursday will be a copy-and-paste day. Other than a few hit-or-miss showers, we should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s once again.

We’ll have a better shot at seeing some showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front swings through. Still, most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will rise into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Friday afternoon.

Some occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, especially on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

